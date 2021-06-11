Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, an increase of 555.9% from the May 13th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 142.5 days.

PIAIF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,881. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

