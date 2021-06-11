Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Buys 4,959 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $77.94 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.25.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

