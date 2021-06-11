Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $144.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

