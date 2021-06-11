Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 7,765 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 388,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 85,152 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 375,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,954 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $31.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $31.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.