Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,044,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

