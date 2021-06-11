Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,991 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises 5.6% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pinterest worth $26,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Pinterest by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PINS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.38. 166,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,920,399. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,138.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.50. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 797,592 shares of company stock worth $55,123,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

