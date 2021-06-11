Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $68.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,137.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $1,006,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 797,592 shares of company stock worth $55,123,114. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

