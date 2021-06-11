Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Up 615.2% in May

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 615.2% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE MHI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. 38,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,755. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.66.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.