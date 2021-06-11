Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.77

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.77 and last traded at $130.77, with a volume of 45117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.64.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $431.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,561,000 after acquiring an additional 172,091 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 491,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,340,000 after purchasing an additional 60,974 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 438,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

