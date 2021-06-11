Piper Sandler Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $290.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $312.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.39.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $248.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.07. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,473,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 791,937 shares of company stock worth $183,337,250 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

