Piper Sandler Raises Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $53.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.79.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $667,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $513,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,100 shares in the company, valued at $918,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482 over the last three months. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

