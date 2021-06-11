Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $125.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.63% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.
NYSE:CHWY opened at $79.35 on Friday. Chewy has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.96.
In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.