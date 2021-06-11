Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $125.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $79.35 on Friday. Chewy has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.96.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

