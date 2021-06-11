PiplCoin (PIPL) Market Cap Achieves $191,513.40

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One PiplCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $191,513.40 and approximately $10.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00061088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.55 or 0.00827808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00087298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00045689 BTC.

PiplCoin is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

