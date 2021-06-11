Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.04 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $811.08 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.44 or 0.00011939 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.29 or 0.00328740 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00151474 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00210662 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 87.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001000 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 182,622,351 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.