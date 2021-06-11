PIXEL Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $31.75 million and $3,226.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,334.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $560.02 or 0.01541298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.93 or 0.00437401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00054908 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004658 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

