Pizza One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,634.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $3,634.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pizza has traded down 27.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000753 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $771.44 or 0.02179109 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017521 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

