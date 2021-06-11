Pizza Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $3,951.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

