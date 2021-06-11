PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.94. PJT Partners posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

PJT Partners stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.45. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.