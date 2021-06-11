Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.82. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$4.78, with a volume of 45,760 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$353.89 million and a P/E ratio of -23.55.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total value of C$123,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,950. Also, Director R. Michael Jones sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total value of C$49,035.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,419.87. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $669,062.

About Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

