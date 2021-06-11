PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 106.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

AGS stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $372.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.54. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PlayAGS by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 377,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 306,318 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PlayAGS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 89,664 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

