Playcent Trading Down 34.8% This Week (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. Playcent has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $108,419.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00056698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.45 or 0.00748384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00083925 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,172,332 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars.

