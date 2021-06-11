PlayFuel Price Reaches $0.0074 (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

