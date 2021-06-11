PlayGame Trading 34.4% Higher Over Last Week (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. PlayGame has a total market cap of $499,257.94 and approximately $5,912.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayGame has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00058699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.63 or 0.00773994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00085537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

