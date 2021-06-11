Playgroundz (IOG) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.11 Million

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $1,939.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0740 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00056640 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00160952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00191398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.78 or 0.01127419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,484.84 or 1.00069717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002651 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

