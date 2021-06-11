PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in May

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHTCF remained flat at $$26.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11. PLDT has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $27.21.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.