pNetwork (PNT) Market Cap Hits $34.69 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. pNetwork has a market cap of $34.69 million and $9.18 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00059838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00022179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.50 or 0.00799526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00086204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00045016 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 78,040,199 coins and its circulating supply is 32,445,240 coins. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

