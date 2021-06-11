PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

PNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

NYSE PNM opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.31. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 176.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.