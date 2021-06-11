Po.et 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $291.00 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a market capitalization of $466,453.26 and $291.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00056815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.10 or 0.00753245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00084121 BTC.

Po.et Profile

POE is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

