POA (POA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.74 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. POA has a market cap of $10.74 million and approximately $421,536.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POA has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 288,406,844 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
