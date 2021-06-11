Polkadex Price Reaches $20.51 (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $20.51 or 0.00054897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $40.28 million and $2.48 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00055692 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00157561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00192472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.90 or 0.01118445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,376.16 or 1.00031942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

