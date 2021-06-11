Polkamarkets Market Cap Hits $7.71 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000947 BTC on exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and $468,570.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 30.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00057657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.10 or 0.00765592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00084650 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

