Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.05

Shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.12. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 3.47%.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market worldwide. The company also manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry. It primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including iron dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

