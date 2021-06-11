Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AUCOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

AUCOY stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.28. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

