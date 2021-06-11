PolypuX (PUX) Price Tops $0.0020

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $78,024.22 and approximately $8,171.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00060539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00176295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00196953 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $459.68 or 0.01235998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,100.81 or 0.99756878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002762 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

