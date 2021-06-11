PopularCoin (POP) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 328.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 650.8% against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $863,810.43 and approximately $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.67 or 0.00433936 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,302.53 or 0.99912789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00031261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00061591 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,158,754,077 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.