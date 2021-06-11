Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.90.

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $114.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Post has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.46.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Post during the first quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Post by 18,150.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Post by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Post during the first quarter worth $60,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

