Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.90.
POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.
Shares of NYSE POST opened at $114.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Post has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.46.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Post during the first quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Post by 18,150.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Post by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Post during the first quarter worth $60,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.