PotCoin Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. PotCoin has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $6,238.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,280.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.71 or 0.06592420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.52 or 0.00454711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.40 or 0.01615842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00157774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.77 or 0.00683386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00452322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006452 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00040346 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,298,685 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

