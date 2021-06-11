PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Holdings Lowered by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,373 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic accounts for 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of PotlatchDeltic worth $15,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after purchasing an additional 317,880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after acquiring an additional 205,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,605,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

PCH traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $54.30. 7,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,418. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 55.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

