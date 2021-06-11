Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 224,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,471. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.