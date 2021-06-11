PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Short Interest Down 87.5% in May

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 13th total of 271,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,325,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PPJE remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,350,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,344,609. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Company Profile

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel.

