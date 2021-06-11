PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,781 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PPL were worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.