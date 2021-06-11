Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

OTCMKTS PRDSY remained flat at $$13.58 during trading hours on Friday. 77 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98. Prada has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

