Precium (PCM) Hits Market Cap of $5.99 Million

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Precium has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Precium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Precium has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.28 or 0.00452696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Precium Profile

PCM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,550,000 coins. The official message board for Precium is medium.com/@precium . Precium’s official website is precium.io . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

Precium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Precium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Precium using one of the exchanges listed above.

