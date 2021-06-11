Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.89% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 332,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $557.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

