PressOne Hits Market Cap of $7.39 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. PressOne has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $838.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PressOne has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One PressOne coin can currently be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00057091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.95 or 0.00762194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00084571 BTC.

PRS is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . The official website for PressOne is press.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

