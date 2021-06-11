Primas Hits Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Primas has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Primas has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00451132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.