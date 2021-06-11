Primecoin (XPM) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.27 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,560,730 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

