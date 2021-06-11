Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.95. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at $27,591,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock worth $23,578,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

