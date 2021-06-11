Princeton Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,178 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.5% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 321,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,923 shares of company stock valued at $85,012,974. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $162.07. The stock had a trading volume of 32,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,065. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.98.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

