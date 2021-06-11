Princeton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 2.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,319 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.99. 245,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,397,923. The stock has a market cap of $317.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.89 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

